Anti-bailout govt impossible in Greece-party leader
May 9, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Anti-bailout govt impossible in Greece-party leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 9 (Reuters) - The leader of a small right-wing party said on Wednesday there was not enough parliamentary support to form a Greek government opposing the EU/IMF bailout.

“It is an established fact there is not a sufficient majority to form an anti-bailout front,” said Panos Kammenos, leader of the “Independent Greeks” party which came fourth in May 6 elections.

Kammenos spoke after meeting the leader of Greece’s Left Coalition (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, who is trying to form an anti-bailout government after the election.

