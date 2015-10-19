FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to auction 10-year TV licences as part reforms- govt sources
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 19, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Greece to auction 10-year TV licences as part reforms- govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Greece plans to launch intentional auctions for 10-year television licences, government officials said on Monday, as part of reforms agreed with the country’s international lenders under its third bailout.

“Our aim is to table the bill tonight,” the officials said.

Government spokeswoman Olga Gerovassili told the semi-official Athens News Agency that the leftwing government will submit draft legislation to parliament to “set order” on broadcasting licencing, which was a government pledge.

“The government is ready to implement this pledge to restore a transparent landscape on a public asset such as (TV) frequencies,” Gerovassili said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.