Greece asks for resignation of securities watchdog chief- source

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s leftwing government has asked for the resignation of the country’s chief securities regulator, a government source told Reuters on Friday, the second dismissal after the removal of the head of the public revenues service.

Costas Botopoulos, served as head of the Capital Markets Commission for four years. It was not immediately clear what prompted the government to seek his resignation.

It was also not clear if Botopoulos would stay on board until the recapitalisation of the country’s big banks is completed.

Public revenues chief Katerina Savaidou was removed from her post at the independent public revenues office in mid-October, charged with breach of duty.