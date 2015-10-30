FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece asks for resignation of securities watchdog chief- source
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greece asks for resignation of securities watchdog chief- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s leftwing government has asked for the resignation of the country’s chief securities regulator, a government source told Reuters on Friday, the second dismissal after the removal of the head of the public revenues service.

Costas Botopoulos, served as head of the Capital Markets Commission for four years. It was not immediately clear what prompted the government to seek his resignation.

It was also not clear if Botopoulos would stay on board until the recapitalisation of the country’s big banks is completed.

Public revenues chief Katerina Savaidou was removed from her post at the independent public revenues office in mid-October, charged with breach of duty.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.