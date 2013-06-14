FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurozone officials endorse 3.3 bln euro tranche for Greece-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Eurozone officials endorse 3.3 bln euro tranche for Greece-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - A key group of euro zone officials endorsed the disbursement of the latest 3.3 billion euro ($4.4 billion) rescue loan tranche for Greece, two Greek finance ministry officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken by the Eurogroup Working Group, which mainly consists of euro zone deputy finance ministers or senior treasury officials, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to give final approval for the disbursement later this month. The payment was contingent on Greece achieving benchmarks related to anti-corruption efforts, household debt and electricity market reform.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.