FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finance minister's job discussed under pending reshuffle-sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Greek finance minister's job discussed under pending reshuffle-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will reshuffle his cabinet as early as this week in a bid to wrest back political momentum and his widely respected finance minister could be among those set to depart, government officials told Reuters.

Four government officials said Samaras was discussing whether to keep Yannis Stournaras as finance minister, with one official saying it had been decided that he would leave, though the others cautioned that no final decision had been made yet.

Stournaras himself is eager to leave the finance ministry after the twin successes of Athens returning to the bond market after four years and reporting a primary budget surplus, though he is also considered best placed to lead crucial debt relief talks later this year, two other senior officials told Reuters.

If he were to leave, Stournaras is expected to go to the Bank of Greece, where governor George Provopoulos’s term expires on June 21, two officials said.

Asked last week whether Stournras would stay to draft the budget later this year, he said: “This is for the prime minister to decide.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.