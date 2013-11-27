FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's National Bank posts profit for Jan-Sep period
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Greece's National Bank posts profit for Jan-Sep period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a nine-month profit for the first nine months of the year, helped by its Turkish subsidiary Finansbank as well as lower funding costs and loan-loss provisions.

The group posted net earnings of 262 million euros ($355 million) from a loss of 2.45 billion euros in the same period last year. NBG said provisions for bad loans fell by 34 percent year-on-year to 1.24 billion euros.

“NBG Group posted positive earnings in the first nine months of 2013, mainly due to the ongoing slowdown in NPL (non-performing-loans) creation in Greece and the improvement in the economic climate, which allowed for write-backs of provisions on claims and lower trading losses,” NBG’s Chief Executive Officer Alexandros Tourkolias said in the statement.

$1 = 0.7374 euros Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.