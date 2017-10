ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest electricity producer PPC announced on Tuesday an unexpected loss for the first quarter, hurt by soaring power generation costs and provisions for likely non-payment by customers.

Its net loss stood at 1.4 million euros ($1.76 million), compared to an average forecast for a profit of 62.1 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)