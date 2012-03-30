TABLE-Greek Jan retail sales drop 10.3 pct y/y

ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.3 percent year-on-year in January, with the decline easing after a revised 12.6 percent drop in December, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Retail sales by revenue dropped 8.5 percent in January after an 11 percent decline in the previous month. ***********************************************************

KEY FIGURES JAN* DEC* NOV* OCT*

Retail sales

by volume (y/y) -10.3 -12.6** -8.9 -10.8

Retail sales

by revenue (y/y) -8.5 -11.0 -6.4 -8.1 ----------------------------------------------------

*Includes fuels and auto lubricants

** revised from previous -12.7

source: ELSTAT