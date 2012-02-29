TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales drop 12.7 pct y/y

ATHENS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 12.7 percent year-on-year in December, with the decline worsening after an 8.9 percent drop in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales by revenue dropped 11 percent in December after a revised 6.4 percent decline in the previous month. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC* NOV* OCT* SEPT*

Retail sales

by volume (y/y) -12.7 -8.9 -10.8 -6.5

Retail sales

by revenue (y/y) -11.0 -6.4** -8.1 -3.7 ----------------------------------------------------

*Includes fuels and auto lubricants

** revised

source: ELSTAT