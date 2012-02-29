FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales drop 12.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales drop 12.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 12.7 percent year-on-year in December, with the decline worsening after an 8.9 percent drop in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales by revenue dropped 11 percent in December after a revised 6.4 percent decline in the previous month. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC* NOV* OCT* SEPT*

Retail sales

by volume (y/y) -12.7 -8.9 -10.8 -6.5

Retail sales

by revenue (y/y) -11.0 -6.4** -8.1 -3.7 ----------------------------------------------------

*Includes fuels and auto lubricants

** revised

source: ELSTAT

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.