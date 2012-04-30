FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek Feb retail sales drop 13 pct y/y
April 30, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek Feb retail sales drop 13 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 13 percent year-on-year in February, with the pace of the
decline picking up after a revised 10.6 percent drop in January,
data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.	
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 11.1 percent in January
after a revised 8.8 percent fall in the previous month.	
*********************************************************	
    KEY FIGURES            FEB*   JAN*   DEC*     NOV*	
    Retail sales	
    by volume (y/y)       -13.0  -10.6  -12.6    -8.9	
    Retail sales	
    by revenue (y/y)      -11.1   -8.8  -11.0    -6.4     
-----------------------------------------------------	
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants	
    source: ELSTAT

