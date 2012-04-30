TABLE-Greek Feb retail sales drop 13 pct y/y

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 13 percent year-on-year in February, with the pace of the decline picking up after a revised 10.6 percent drop in January, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 11.1 percent in January after a revised 8.8 percent fall in the previous month. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES FEB* JAN* DEC* NOV* Retail sales by volume (y/y) -13.0 -10.6 -12.6 -8.9 Retail sales by revenue (y/y) -11.1 -8.8 -11.0 -6.4 ----------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT