TABLE-Greek March retail sales drop 16.2 pct y/y

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 16.2 percent year-on-year in March, with the pace of the decline picking up after a revised 12.9 percent drop in February, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 15.1 percent in March after a revised 11 percent fall in the previous month. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH* FEB* JAN* DEC* Retail sales by volume (y/y) -16.2 -12.9 -10.6 -12.6 Retail sales by revenue (y/y) -15.1 -11.0 -8.8 -11.0 --------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT