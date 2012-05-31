FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek March retail sales drop 16.2 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek March retail sales drop 16.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
16.2 percent year-on-year in March, with the pace of the decline
picking up after a revised 12.9 percent drop in February, data
from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.	
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 15.1 percent in March after
a revised 11 percent fall in the previous month.	
*********************************************************	
    KEY FIGURES            MARCH*   FEB*   JAN*   DEC*	
    Retail sales	
    by volume (y/y)        -16.2   -12.9  -10.6  -12.6	
    Retail sales	
    by revenue (y/y)       -15.1   -11.0   -8.8  -11.0	
    ---------------------------------------------------	
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants  	
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.