TABLE-Greek April retail sales drop 13.5 pct y/y

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 13.5 percent year-on-year in April, with the pace of the decline easing after a 16.2 percent drop in March, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 11.6 percent in April after a revised 15.2 percent fall in the previous month. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL* MARCH* FEB* JAN* Retail sales by volume (y/y) -13.5 -16.2 -12.9 -10.6 Retail sales by revenue (y/y) -11.6 -15.2 -11.0 -8.8 ---------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT