TABLE-Greek April retail sales drop 13.5 pct y/y
June 29, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek April retail sales drop 13.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 13.5 percent year-on-year in April, with the pace of the
decline easing after a 16.2 percent drop in March, data from
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 11.6 percent in April after 
a revised 15.2 percent fall in the previous month.
***********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES            APRIL*   MARCH*   FEB*   JAN*
    Retail sales
    by volume (y/y)        -13.5    -16.2   -12.9  -10.6
    Retail sales
    by revenue (y/y)       -11.6    -15.2   -11.0   -8.8
    ----------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    source: ELSTAT

