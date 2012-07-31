FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek May retail sales drop 10.3 pct y/y
July 31, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek May retail sales drop 10.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 10.3 percent year-on-year in May, with the pace of the
decline easing after a revised 13.3 percent drop in April, data
from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 9.2 percent in May after 
a revised 11.4 percent fall in the previous month.
***********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES             MAY     APRIL**   MARCH    FEB    
    Retail sales
    by volume (y/y)        -10.3    -13.3    -16.2   -12.9   
    Retail sales
    by revenue (y/y)       -9.2     -11.4    -15.2   -11.0    
    ----------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** Revised numbers
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
