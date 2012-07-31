TABLE-Greek May retail sales drop 10.3 pct y/y

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.3 percent year-on-year in May, with the pace of the decline easing after a revised 13.3 percent drop in April, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 9.2 percent in May after a revised 11.4 percent fall in the previous month. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL** MARCH FEB Retail sales by volume (y/y) -10.3 -13.3 -16.2 -12.9 Retail sales by revenue (y/y) -9.2 -11.4 -15.2 -11.0 ---------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers source: ELSTAT