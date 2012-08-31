FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek June retail sales drop 10.6 pct y/y
August 31, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek June retail sales drop 10.6 pct y/y

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
10.6 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of the decline
picking up after a revised 10.0 percent drop in May, data from
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 9.6 percent in May after  
a revised 9.0 percent fall in the previous month.
    KEY FIGURES             JUNE    MAY**   APRIL     MARCH
    Retail sales*
    by volume (y/y)        -10.6   -10.0    -13.3    -16.2
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)        -9.6    -9.0    -11.4    -15.2     
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** Revised numbers
    source: ELSTAT

