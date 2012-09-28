FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek July retail sales fall 9.1 pct y/y
September 28, 2012

Greek July retail sales fall 9.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 9.1 percent year-on-year in July, with the pace of the
decline slowing after a 10.6 percent drop in June, data from
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 8.0 percent in July after a
9.6 percent fall in the previous month.
*************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES              JULY    JUNE    MAY**   APRIL
    Retail sales*
    by volume (y/y)          -9.1   -10.6   -10.0    -13.3   
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)         -8.0    -9.6    -9.0    -11.4
    ------------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** Revised numbers
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
