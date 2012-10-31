FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek August retail sales fall 9.2 pct y/y
October 31, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Greek August retail sales fall 9.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
9.2 percent year-on-year in August, with the pace of the decline
unchanged from July, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed
on Wednesday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 7.2 percent in August after
a revised 8.1 percent fall in the previous month.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES              AUGUST   JULY**  JUNE    MAY
    Retail sales*
    by volume (y/y)          -9.2     -9.2   -10.6   -10.0
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)         -7.2     -8.1    -9.7    -9.0
    ------------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** Revised numbers
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

