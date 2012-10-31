Greek August retail sales fall 9.2 pct y/y

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 9.2 percent year-on-year in August, with the pace of the decline unchanged from July, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 7.2 percent in August after a revised 8.1 percent fall in the previous month. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY** JUNE MAY Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -9.2 -9.2 -10.6 -10.0 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -7.2 -8.1 -9.7 -9.0 ------------------------------------------------------ * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)