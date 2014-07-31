FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek retail sales drop 3.8 pct y/y in May
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greek retail sales drop 3.8 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 3.8 percent in May compared to the same month last year,
after a downwardly revised 7.1 percent rise in April, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Athens and its international lenders expect private
consumption to remain weak this year, despite an expected
economic recovery of 0.6 percent, which is seen driven by
tourism, investment and exports.
    Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's
international bailout.
***************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES           MAY   APR   MAR     FEB     JAN
    Retail Sales* by     -3.8  +7.1** -1.2    +0.9    -0.4
    volume y/y
    Retail Sales* by     -8.5  +3.8** -3.8    -1.9    -2.9
    revenue y/y
    -------------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised

source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.