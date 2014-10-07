FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek July retail sales rise 4.8 pct y/y in July
October 7, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greek July retail sales rise 4.8 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
4.8 percent in July compared to the same month last year, after
an upwardly revised 3.9 percent increase in June, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Greece's international lenders, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, expect private consumption to
remain weak this year, despite an expected economic recovery of
0.6 percent, which is seen driven by tourism, investment and
exports.
    The country's leading economic think tank sees household
consumption growing by 1 percent this year, helped by hirings
during Greece's bumper summer tourism season.
    Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's
240 billion euro bailout by the EU and the IMF.
***************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES           JULY   JUNE   MAY   APR    MAR
    Retail Sales* by      +4.8   +3.9**-3.7** +7.2**-1.3**
    volume y/y
    Retail Sales* by      +1.5   +0.4  -8.3   +3.8  -3.8
    revenue y/y
    -------------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

