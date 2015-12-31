FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek retail sales fall 2.5 pct y/y in October
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greek retail sales fall 2.5 pct y/y in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
2.5 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago,
led lower by fuels, lubricants, cosmetics and drugs, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in
Greek consumer spending, which declined by only 1.0 percent in
the third quarter when the economy shrank by 0.9 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
    Tax hikes and capital controls that were imposed at the end
of June to stem a flight of cash from banks by depositors
unnerved by a stalemate in talks with international lenders have
weighed on the sector.
    The biggest fall in retail sales this year was recorded in
July at 7.2 percent.
    Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through to
October 2014 on a pick up in consumer spending, as the economy
showed signs of improving after a protracted recession.
    But the trend was reversed by political uncertainty during
acrimonious talks with the country's international lenders
towards the end of last year.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES       OCT   SEPT  AUG   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL
Retail Sales by   -2.5  -3.3* -2.1  -7.2   -0.4   +4.1  -1.8
volume y/y
Retail Sales by   -3.9  -5.3* -3.8  -8.6  -1.7    +2.4  -3.1
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
Source: ELSTAT        
    
    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.