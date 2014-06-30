FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek retail sales rise 7.3 pct y/y in April
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greek retail sales rise 7.3 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 7.3 percent in April compared to the same month last year,
marking the strongest rise in more than two years after a
downwardly revised 1.2 percent drop in March, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Athens and its international lenders expect private
consumption to remain weak this year, despite an expected
economic recovery of 0.6 percent, which is seen driven by
tourism, investment and exports.
    Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's
international bailout.
*************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES           APR   MAR     FEB     JAN    DEC
    Retail Sales* by     +7.3  -1.2**  +0.9    -0.4   -6.1
    volume y/y
    Retail Sales* by     +3.9  -3.8** -1.9    -2.9    -6.7
    revenue y/y
    -------------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised

source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.