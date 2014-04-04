FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Jan retail sales fall 1.9 pct y/y from 6.1 pct drop in Dec
April 4, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek Jan retail sales fall 1.9 pct y/y from 6.1 pct drop in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 4 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 1.9 percent in January from the same month last year,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    The reading had dropped at an annual pace of 6.1 percent in
December. 
    Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of its
international bailout.
    Greece's government and lenders expect private consumption
to keep falling this year, despite an expected economic recovery
of 0.6 percent which would be driven by investment, tourism and
exports.
    
   KEY FIGURES       JAN      DEC      NOV      OCT     SEPT
 Retail Sales* by   -1.9     -6.1      2.9     -1.1     -5.2
   volume (y/y)                                        
 Retail Sales* by   -4.3     -6.7     -0.1     -2.1     -6.3
  revenue (y/y)                                        
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
