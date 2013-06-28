FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek April retail sales fall 14.2 pct as recession bites
June 28, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek April retail sales fall 14.2 pct as recession bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 14.2 percent year-on-year in April after a revised 5.9 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country’s foreign lenders and record unemployment have hurt private consumption, the main driver of its economy.

Retail sales by volume fell 12 percent in 2012, bringing the sector’s total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent. ********************************************************

KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN

Retail sales*

by volume (y/y) -14.2 -5.6 -14.1 -16.8

Retail sales*

by revenue (y/y) -14.7 -5.9** -14.1 -16.6

--------------------------------------------------

* Includes fuels and auto lubricants

** revised

source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
