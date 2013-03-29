FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek January retail sales slump 16.4 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek January retail sales slump 16.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume slumped by 16.4 percent year-on-year in January after a revised 8.3 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service (ELSTAT) data showed on Friday.

Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country’s foreign lenders have hurt private consumption, the main driver of its economy.

Retail sales volume dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent. **********************************************************

KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT

Retail sales*

by volume (y/y) -16.4 -8.3** -16.7 -18.1

Retail sales*

by revenue (y/y) -16.2 -7.8** -16.5 -17.1

-----------------------------------------------------

* Includes fuels and auto lubricants

** revised

source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.