Greek retail sales rise 0.6 pct y/y in February
April 30, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Greek retail sales rise 0.6 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 0.6 percent in February compared to the same month last
year, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    The reading had dropped at a revised annual pace of 0.4
percent in January, less than previously estimated.
    Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of its
international bailout.
    Athens and its international lenders expect private
consumption to remain weak this year, despite an expected
economic recovery of 0.6 percent, which is seen driven by 
tourism, investment and exports.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         FEB   JAN    DEC   NOV  OCT
    Retail Sales* by
    volume y/y          +0.6 -0.4**  -6.1  +2.9 -1.1
    Retail Sales* by
    revenue y/y         -2.2 -2.9**  -6.7 -0.1  -2.1
    -----------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry
Papachristou)

