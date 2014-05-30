FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales drop 0.8 pct y/y in March
May 30, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek retail sales drop 0.8 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
0.8 percent in March compared to the same month last year,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    The reading had risen at a revised annual pace of 0.9
percent in February, more than previously estimated.
    Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of its
international bailout.
    Athens and its international lenders expect private
consumption to remain weak this year, despite an expected
economic recovery of 0.6 percent, which is seen driven by
tourism, investment and exports.
        
 KEY FIGURES           MAR     FEB     JAN    DEC   NOV
 Retail Sales* by      -0.8    +0.9**  -0.4   -6.1  +2.9
 volume y/y                                         
 Retail Sales* by      -3.4    -1.9**  -2.9   -6.7  -0.1
 revenue y/y                                        
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised

    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

