FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek retail sales slump shows no sign of slowing in July
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek retail sales slump shows no sign of slowing in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The decline in Greek retail
sales accelerated in July from the previous month, highlighting
the pain fiscal austerity is inflicting on household consumption
despite a bumper tourism season, data by statistics service
ELSTAT showed on Monday.
    Retail sales by volume fell 14.0 percent year-on-year  
after a revised 8.0 percent drop in June. It was the biggest 
drop in three months.
    Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record
unemployment, retail sales by volume fell 12 percent in 2012,
bringing the sector's total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34
percent.
    Retail sales slumped by an average annual clip of 10.8
percent between January and July, Monday's data showed. 
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES       JULY   JUNE    MAY    APRIL   MARCH    
    Retail sales*       
    by volume (y/y)  -14.0   -8.0** -2.3    -14.5   -5.8     
    Retail sales*     
    by revenue (y/y) -14.2   -7.7** -2.6    -14.9   -5.9    
   ----------------------------------------------------- 
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants 
    ** revised 
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.