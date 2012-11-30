FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek retail slump deepens in Sept, down 12.1 pct y/y
November 30, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek retail slump deepens in Sept, down 12.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
12.1 percent year-on-year in September, with the pace of the
decline accelerating after a revised 9.3 percent drop in August,
data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 10.7 percent in September
after a revised 7.3 percent fall in the previous month.
   *************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES              SEPT   AUG**   JULY    JUNE
    Retail sales* 
    by volume (y/y)         -12.1   -9.3    -9.2   -10.6
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)        -10.7   -7.3    -8.1    -9.7
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** Revised numbers
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
