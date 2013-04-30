FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek February retail sales fall 14.4 pct y/y
April 30, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Greek February retail sales fall 14.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
slumped by 14.4 percent year-on-year in February after a revised
16.8 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's 
foreign lenders and record unemployment have hurt private
consumption, the main driver of its economy.
    Retail sales by  volume dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing
total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent.
*********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES           FEB      JAN      DEC    NOV
    Retail sales*  
    by volume (y/y)     -14.4    -16.8**   -8.3   -16.7
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)    -14.4    -16.6**   -7.8   -16.5
    ----------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
