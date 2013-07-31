TABLE-Greek retail sales drop eased in May, helped by tourism

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - The decline in Greek retail sales markedly decelerated in May, as a bumper tourism helped offset the country's biting recession, data by statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday. Retail sales by volume declined by 2.2 percent year-on-year from a revised 14.5 percent drop in the previous month. That was their slowest pace of decline since September 2011, according to the figures. "Tourism increased significantly in May, retail sales were also helped by the fact that (Orthodox) Easter fell in May this year," Nikos Magginas, an economist with National Bank, told Reuters. Hit by the country's record, austerity-fuelled recession, retail sales by volume fell 12 percent in 2012, bringing the sector's total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -2.2 -14.5** -5.8** -14.1 -16.8 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -2.6 -14.9** -5.9 -14.1 -16.6 -------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** revised source: ELSTAT