FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek retail sales drop eased in May, helped by tourism
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 9:19 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek retail sales drop eased in May, helped by tourism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - The decline in Greek retail
sales markedly decelerated in May, as a  bumper tourism helped
offset the country's biting recession, data by statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.
    Retail sales by volume declined by 2.2 percent year-on-year
from a revised 14.5 percent drop in the previous month. That was
their slowest pace of decline since September 2011, according to
the figures.
    "Tourism increased significantly in May, retail sales were
also helped by the fact that (Orthodox) Easter fell in May this
year," Nikos Magginas, an economist with National Bank, told
Reuters.
    Hit by the country's record, austerity-fuelled recession,
retail sales by volume fell 12 percent in 2012, bringing the
sector's total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent.
******************************************************** 
   KEY FIGURES       MAY    APRIL   MARCH   FEB     JAN  
   Retail sales*     
   by volume (y/y)   -2.2   -14.5** -5.8** -14.1   -16.8  
   Retail sales*   
   by revenue (y/y)  -2.6   -14.9** -5.9   -14.1   -16.6 
   -------------------------------------------------- 
   * Includes fuels and auto lubricants 
   ** revised 
   source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.