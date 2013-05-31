FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek March retail sales drop at slowest pace in 19 months
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Greek March retail sales drop at slowest pace in 19 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
5.6 percent year-on-year in March after a revised 14.1 percent
drop in the previous month, their slowest pace of decline since
September 2011, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's  
foreign lenders and record unemployment have hurt private 
consumption, the main driver of its economy.
    Retail sales by volume fell 12 percent in 2012, bringing 
the sector's total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES           MARCH   FEB     JAN      DEC
    Retail sales*   
    by volume (y/y)       -5.6   -14.1**  -16.8    -8.3
    Retail sales* 
    by revenue (y/y)      -5.7   -14.1**  -16.6    -7.8 
    ---------------------------------------------------- 
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.