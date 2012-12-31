FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek retail sales slump 18.1 pct y/y in Oct
December 31, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek retail sales slump 18.1 pct y/y in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
18.1 percent year-on-year in October, with the pace of the
decline accelerating after a revised 11.8 percent drop in
September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 17.1 percent in October 
after a revised 10.4 percent fall in the previous month.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES              OCT   SEPT     AUG     JULY
    Retail sales*
    by volume (y/y)         -18.1  -11.8**  -9.3    -9.2
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)        -17.1  -10.4**   -7.3    -8.1
    -----------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** Revised numbers
    source: ELSTAT

