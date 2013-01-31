FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Greek retail sales slump 16.8 pct y/y in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
16.8 percent year-on-year in November after a 18.1 percent drop
in the previous month, data from statistics service ELSTAT
showed on Thursday.
    Retail sales by revenue dropped 16.6 percent in November 
after a 17.1 percent fall in October.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES                 NOV     OCT    SEPT    AUG     
    Retail sales*
    by volume (y/y)            -16.8   -18.1   -11.8  -9.3    
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)           -16.6   -17.1   -10.4  -7.3    
    -----------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    source: ELSTAT

