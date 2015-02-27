FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greek retail sales fall in December for second month in a row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
1.2 percent in December compared to the same month a year
earlier, after falling 1.3 percent in November, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through
October on a pick up in consumer spending as the economy
recovered from a protracted recession. But a rise in political
tensions towards the end of the year hit consumer sentiment.
    Retail sales in November were revised to a fall of 1.3
percent from a previous reading of a fall of 1.5 percent.
    Greece's international lenders, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, expect the economy to have
recovered modestly in 2014 after six years of deep contraction.
National output is projected to have grown 0.6 percent, driven
by tourism, investment and exports.
    Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record
unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in
2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms
of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
****************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         DEC   NOV   OCT    SEP   AUG    JULY 
    Retail Sales* by   -1.2  -1.3*  +2.1   +0.0  +3.2    +1.5
    volume y/y
    Retail Sales* by   -3.7  -1.4*   +0.8  -0.9  +4.4   +1.5 
    revenue y/y
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    ** Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris, editing by
Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
