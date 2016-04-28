FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek retail sales fall 6.6 pct y/y in February
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Greek retail sales fall 6.6 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 6.6 percent in February compared to the same month a
year ago after an upwardly revised 1.7 percent decline in
January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led lower by fuels, electrical appliances,
books, paper products, apparel and footwear, the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in
Greek consumer spending, which grew 0.4 percent in last year's
final quarter compared to the previous three-month period.
    Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June
to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector.
    The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in
July when volumes fell 7.2 percent.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      FEB   JAN  DEC   NOV  OCT  SEPT  AUG  JULY
Retail Sales by -6.6  -1.7* 0.2  -4.4 -2.4 -3.3  -2.1 -7.2
volume y/y
Retail Sales by -7.3  -3.5*-0.2  -5.4 -3.6 -5.3  -3.8 -8.6
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.