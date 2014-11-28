FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales rise for fourth month in a row in September
#Market News
November 28, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Greek retail sales rise for fourth month in a row in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 2.2 percent in September compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 7.3 percent increase in August, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Sales volumes rose for the fourth month in a row, pointing to a boost in consumer spending in the third quarter as the economy recovers from a protracted slump.

Greece emerged from a crippling six-year recession as early as the start of the year and has been growing ever since, data showed earlier this month.

Greece’s international lenders, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, expect the economy to post a modest recovery in 2014 after six years of deep recession. National output is projected to grow 0.6 percent, driven by tourism, investment and exports.

Hit by the country’s deep economic slump and record unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece’s 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout. ************************************************************

KEY FIGURES SEP AUG JULY JUNE MAY

Retail Sales* by +2.2 +7.3** +4.7 +3.9 -3.7

volume y/y

Retail Sales* by -0.9 +4.4** +1.5 +0.4 -8.3

revenue y/y

----------------------------------------------------------

* Includes fuels and auto lubricants

** revised

source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
