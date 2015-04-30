FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales drop 1.8 pct in February
April 30, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek retail sales drop 1.8 pct in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 1.8 percent in February compared to the same month a year
earlier, hurt by the standoff over a reforms deal with the
country's EU/IMF lenders, statistics service ELSTAT said on
Thursday.
    Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through
October on a pick up in consumer spending as the economy
recovered from a protracted recession. But a turbulent political
climate towards the end of last year hit consumer sentiment.
    Greece's economy recovered modestly last year after six
years of a deep contraction as national output expanded by 0.8
percent, driven by tourism and exports.
    Hit by the country's economic slump and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013, hit by
austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's
240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
***************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT    SEP   AUG
    Retail Sales** by   -1.8  +0.6 -1.4  -1.3  +2.1   +0.0  +3.2
    volume y/y
    Retail Sales** by   -3.3  -1.8*-3.8  -1.4  +0.8   -0.9  +4.4
    revenue y/y
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    ** Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

