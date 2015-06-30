FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales drop 1.9 pct y/y in April
June 30, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greek retail sales drop 1.9 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 1.9 percent in April compared to the same month a year
earlier, hurt by the standoff over a reforms deal with the
country's EU/IMF lenders, statistics service ELSTAT said on
Tuesday.
    Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through
October on a pick up in consumer spending, as the economy showed
signs of picking up after a protracted recession. But a
turbulent political climate towards the end of last year hit
consumer sentiment.
    Greece's economy recovered modestly last year after six
years of a deep contraction but has dipped back into recession.
    Hit by the country's economic slump and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013, hit by
austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's
240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES          APRIL   MAR  FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT
Retail Sales by      -1.9   +1.0* -1.7  +0.6  -1.4  -1.3  +2.1
volume y/y**
Retail Sales by      -3.3   -0.6* -3.1  -1.8  -3.8  -1.4  +0.8
revenue y/y**
-------------------------------------------------------------
   * revised
  ** Includes fuels and auto lubricants
  source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

