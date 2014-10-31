FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales rise for third month in a row
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 10:29 AM / 3 years ago

Greek retail sales rise for third month in a row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
7.4 percent in August compared to the same month last year,
after a downwardly revised 4.7 percent increase in July,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Sales volumes rose for the third month in a row, pointing to
a boost in consumer spending in the third quarter, which may
help dampen deflationary pressures. 
    Greece's international lenders, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, expect the economy to post a modest
recovery in 2014 after six years of deep recession. They expect
growth of 0.6 percent, driven by tourism, investment and
exports.
    Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record
unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in
2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms
of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES           AUG   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APR    MAR
    Retail Sales* by      +7.4  +4.7** +3.9  -3.7   +7.2  -1.3  
    volume y/y
    Retail Sales* by      +4.5  +1.5   +0.4  -8.3   +3.8  -3.8
    revenue y/y
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised
    source: ELSTAT   

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

