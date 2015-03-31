FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales dip in January for 3rd month in a row
March 31, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek retail sales dip in January for 3rd month in a row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 0.1 percent in January compared to the same month a year
earlier, declining for the third month in a row against the
backdrop of rising political tensions, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Tuesday.
    Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through
October on a pick up in consumer spending as the economy
recovered from a protracted recession. But a turbulent political
climate towards the end of last year hit consumer sentiment.
    Retail sales in December were revised to a fall of 1.4
percent from a previous reading of a fall of 1.2 percent.
    Greece's economy recovered modestly last year after six
years of deep contraction as national output expanded by 0.8
percent, driven by tourism and exports.
    Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record
unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in
2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms
of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
****************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT    SEP   AUG
    Retail Sales** by   -0.1 -1.4* -1.3  +2.1   +0.0  +3.2
    volume y/y
    Retail Sales** by   -2.6 -3.8* -1.4  +0.8   -0.9  +4.4
    revenue y/y
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    ** Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

