FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek retail sales fall 2.2 pct y/y in January
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Greek retail sales fall 2.2 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 2.2 percent in January compared to the same month a year
ago after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent rise in December,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, foods and
electrical appliances, the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in
Greek consumer spending, which grew 0.4 percent in last year's
final quarter compared to the previous quarter.
    Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June
to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector.
    The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in
July when volumes fell 7.2 percent.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      JAN  DEC   NOV  OCT  SEPT  AUG  JULY
Retail Sales by -2.2 +0.2* -4.4 -2.4 -3.3  -2.1 -7.2
volume y/y
Retail Sales by -3.8 -0.2* -5.4 -3.6 -5.3 -3.8  -8.6
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.