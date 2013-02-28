FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales down 8.5 pct, shrink 34 pct since 2009
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales down 8.5 pct, shrink 34 pct since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
8.5 percent year-on-year in December after a revised 16.7
percent drop in the previous month, statistics service (ELSTAT)
data showed on Thursday.
    Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's
foreign lenders have hurt private consumption, the main driver
of its economy. 
    Retail sales dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing total
contraction over the past four years to 34 percent.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES             DEC     NOV      OCT    SEPT      
    Retail sales*  
    by volume (y/y)         -8.5   -16.7*   -18.1  -11.8     
    Retail sales* 
    by revenue (y/y)        -8.0   -16.5*   -17.1  -10.4     
    ----------------------------------------------------- 
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised 
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.