TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales down 8.5 pct, shrink 34 pct since 2009

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in December after a revised 16.7 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service (ELSTAT) data showed on Thursday. Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's foreign lenders have hurt private consumption, the main driver of its economy. Retail sales dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing total contraction over the past four years to 34 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -8.5 -16.7* -18.1 -11.8 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -8.0 -16.5* -17.1 -10.4 ----------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** revised source: ELSTAT