Greek energy minister to meet Russian counterpart, Gazprom CEO in Moscow
March 28, 2015

Greek energy minister to meet Russian counterpart, Gazprom CEO in Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis will meet his Russian counterpart and the chief executive of energy giant Gazprom in Moscow on Monday, just over a week before Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visits the Russian capital.

Lafazanis will meet Russian energy minister Alexander Novak to discuss relations between the two countries and Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller as well as other senior government officials, Greece’s energy ministry said.

Tsipras will visit Moscow on April 8 following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin but Athens has stressed it is not seeking funding from the Kremlin.

Greece will run out of money by April 20, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday unless it manages to secure much needed aid from its EU and IMF lenders. (Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
