FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek conservatives say will not reject bailout
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Greek conservatives say will not reject bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s conservatives said on Tuesday they would not renege on a pledge to abide by the EU/IMF bailout deal that saved the country from bankruptcy, rejecting the condition set by a leftist party to help form a coalition government.

“He is asking me to put my signature to the destruction of Greece. I won’t do this,” New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said in a televised statement, referring to Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras who has been given a three-day mandate to try and form an administration.

Samaras said he would be ready to tolerate a minority government that would ensure Greece’s euro membership but said Tsipras did not guarantee that.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.