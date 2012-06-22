CORRECTED-Greek prime minister to have eye surgery

(Corrects to make clear Samaras not yet in hospital)

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - New Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will have eye surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina, his office said in a statement.

The operation will take place in an Athens hospital after the problem was detected during a routine eye examination on Friday, the statement said.

State television said Samaras had cancelled a meeting of the parliamentary caucus of his New Democracy party because of the medical treatment. The meeting, scheduled for Friday, would have been the first since Samaras became prime minister at the head of a coalition government on Wednesday.