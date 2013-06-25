FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says avoiding more austerity is govt's priority
June 25, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Greek PM says avoiding more austerity is govt's priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday avoiding new austerity measures to fulfill targets in the country’s international bailout was a priority of his two-party coalition government.

“Our immediate priority is to return to recovery ahead of time, defeat unemployment, bring in investment, avoid new measures and create jobs for the youth,” Samaras told ministers at their first cabinet meeting. “We have no choice but to succeed and we are determined to succeed.”

Samaras reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, aiming to bolster his government days after the smallest party in the ruling coalition quit over the closure of state TV, leaving him with a tiny majority in parliament.

