Greek PM says recession in 2013 to be less than expected

ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Saturday the country’s economy would contract by less than expected in 2013 before returning to growth next year.

“The recession this year will be smaller than forecast,” Samaras said at an annual trade fair in the second biggest city of Thessaloniki. Greece’s European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders project the economy will shrink 4.2 percent this year.

Samaras’s remarks came a day after data showed Greece’s economy shrank 3.8 percent in the second quarter, helped by a rebound in tourism, the smallest annual decline in nearly three years.