Greece's Samaras: Election choice euro vs drachma
June 15, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Greece's Samaras: Election choice euro vs drachma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - Greece faces a stark choice between sticking with the euro or returning to the drachma in a knife-edge election this weekend, conservative leader Antonis Samaras told his final election rally on Friday.

“We are going into an election to decide the future of Greece and of our children,” the New Democracy leader said in the capital Athens. “The first choice the Greek people must make is: euro versus drachma.”

New Democracy, which backs the country’s EU/IMF bailout, is running neck and neck with anti-bailout leftists going into Sunday’s vote.

