End of political impasse lifts Greek economic mood in July
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

End of political impasse lifts Greek economic mood in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sentiment about Greece's economy,
now in its fifth year of recession, improved slightly in July
helped by the formation of a coalition government after two
rounds at the polls, the country's leading economic institute
said on Thursday.
    The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)
said its index - based on consumer confidence gauges and indexes
 for business expectations in manufacturing, construction,
retail and services - rose to 76.1 points from 74.1 in June,
still below its average level of 100 between 1996 and 2006.
    Greece's impasse over forming a government had heightened
fears about the economy and implementing an austerity programme
that Athens is carrying out in return for an EU/IMF bailout.
    "The formation of a government had a positive impact mainly
on consumer confidence where there are expectations of changes
in the applied economic policy," the IOBE said.
    Greek political leaders in the new three-party coalition
government agreed to 11.5 billion euros ($14.14 billion) of
austerity cuts demanded under its bailout terms, opening the way
for a deal with foreign lenders to resume bailout funding.
 
    In contrast to retail trade and construction, economic
sentiment deteriorated in industry with firms still pessimistic
on the outlook for orders and demand. In the services sector,
the reading was flat at historic lows, the IOBE said.
    With unemployment hitting record levels and wages squeezed
by higher taxes, Greek consumers remain the most pessimistic in
Europe - followed by consumers in Cyprus, Portugal and Hungary -
despite an improved consumer confidence reading.
    The modest rise in Greece's overall economic sentiment in   
July compared with a drop in the European Commission's sentiment
index reading for the euro zone in the same month to 87.9 points
from 89.9 in June.
    IOBE provided the following data:
***************************************************************
                                                  YR AVERAGE
                     JULY '12  JUNE '12  MAY '12  2011  2010
OVERALL SENTIMENT      76.1     74.1      76.0    77.6  79.3
-industrial            73.5     74.1      77.1    76.9  75.8
-services              52.9     53.0      57.4    61.7  63.6
-retail trade          62.7     58.2      58.2    58.9  59.2
-construction          46.3     40.0      36.5    34.2  47.4
-consumer confidence  -64.7    -70.4     -75.8   -74.1 -63.4
------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Source: IOBE

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
