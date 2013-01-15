Greek economic mood climbs to two-year high in December

* Economic sentiment index at highest level in 2 yrs * Improved readings in services, retail trade ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Greek consumers grew more optimistic about their economy in December as foreign lenders agreed to keep financial aid flowing to the country, averting the immediate risk of Athens leaving the euro, data showed on Tuesday. The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) said its index - based on consumer confidence gauges and indexes for business outlook in manufacturing, construction, retail and services - rose by 5 points to 84.1 in December, the highest in two years. The euro zone agreed in December to disburse nearly 50 billion euros in aid to the debt-burdened country by the end of March, after Greece carried out a bond buyback scheme aimed at making its debt more sustainable. That was followed by ratings agency Standard & Poor's raising Greece's rating to B-minus with a stable outlook from selective default. "The successful completion of the bond buyback and the country's recent credit rating upgrade confirm a gradual reversal of the climate internationally as well," IOBE said in its monthly survey. In return for more aid, Greece needs to implement a series of painful reforms, including tax hikes and wage and pension cuts that have eroded living standards and intensified public anger at the conservative-led coalition government. The completion of negotiations with the European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders eased uncertainty among Greeks about their country's future despite the burdens the austerity programme has brought upon many, IOBE said. The decision to unfreeze aid also eliminated monetary uncertainty "at least in the medium term," it added. Still, economic sentiment deteriorated in construction even as the mood in manufacturing, retail trade and services improved. Greek households remain the most pessimistic in Europe, followed by consumers in Portugal and Cyprus. "It should be noted that despite the improvement (in the climate), consumer confidence remains at very low levels as the fear of unemployment is strong," the survey said. With more than one in four out of work, Greece has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union. The jobless rate hit a new record of 26.8 percent in October as the economy remains stuck in its worst post-World War II downturn. Earlier this month, IOBE predicted unemployment would rise further to 27.3 percent this year, which is set to be the sixth consecutive year of recession. It has also projected the economy would shrink 4.6 percent in 2013, taking a slightly more pessimistic view than the government, which expects the contraction at 4.5 percent. The rise in Greece's overall economic sentiment in December was in line with an improvement in the broader euro zone reading in the same month to 87.0. The IOBE provided the following data: ************************************************************** YR AVERAGE DEC '12 NOV '12 OCT '12 2011 2010 OVERALL SENTIMENT 84.1 79.0 75.8 77.6 79.3 -industrial 83.6 80.4 81.0 76.9 75.8 -services 55.8 52.5 52.2 61.7 63.6 -retail trade 59.4 56.2 51.1 58.9 59.2 -construction 35.6 51.1 58.3 34.2 47.4 -consumer confidence -72.1 -74.1 -77.5 -74.1 -63.4 -------------------------------------------------------------- source: IOBE