Greek equities rally, cheer election outcome
June 18, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Greek equities rally, cheer election outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - Greek shares opened strong on Monday after voters broke political deadlock and handed the pro-bailout conservatives a narrow victory, easing worries of a sudden break from the euro zone.

The Athens bourse’s benchmark stock index was up 6.05 percent at 0735 GMT with bank shares jumping 13.3 percent.

“It is a relief rally, the stock market is cheering the election outcome with eyes now focused on the formation of a new government and its policy priorities,” said analyst Manos Giakoumis at Euroxx Securities.

